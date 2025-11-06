Listen Live
Man Who Claimed Jay-Z Was His Father Has Paternity Suit Tossed

Rymir Satterthwaite, who claimed Jay-Z was his father, began his quest to have his case heard a decade ago.

Published on November 6, 2025

Rymir Satterthwaite began a quest over a decade ago, claiming that Jay-Z impregnated his mother in the late 1990s, leading to his birth. Jay-Z has fought the case at every turn, and now, a California judge has dismissed the paternity lawsuit from Rymir Satterthwaite.

In a report from Page Six, it was revealed that Rymir Satterthwaite, 30, will not have his paternity case go any further after a judge in California dismissed the matter with prejudice on Wednesday (November 4). From this point forward, Satterthwaite can no longer file a paternity suit against Shawn Carter, professionally known as Jay-Z.

The outlet adds that Wanda Satterthwaite, the mother of Rymir, filed a civil lawsuit against Carter that did not materialize into any legal ramifications before her passing. Ms. Satterthwaite died in 2016, but her son vowed to keep the pressure up.

Rymir Satterthwaite is also a rapper, according to past report,s but it isn’t known how far his music has traveled.

There have not been any statements made by Jay-Z’s legal team.

Man Who Claimed Jay-Z Was His Father Has Paternity Suit Tossed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

