Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE From the Cincinnati Music Festival

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show took over Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati for their annual two-day live broadcast, officially kicking off the Cincinnati Music Festival weekend.

MORE: 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival: Everything You Need to Know

Thursday

The full RSMS crew was in attendance, along with special guests Andrea Wilkerson, Vice President of Personal Care & Beauty Care at Procter & Gamble, and “Sister” Kelli, creator of CMF Connects.

One of the morning’s highlights came when Rickey showed love to a loyal 95-year-old fan who returns each year to celebrate her August birthday during the Cincinnati broadcast.

The show also paused for a heartfelt moment as Rickey asked the crowd to pray for “Razzle Dazzle,” who is currently battling cancer.

Day 1 was all about family, community and officially kicking off “Jazz” Festival weekend.

Friday

Fans packed Fountain Square well before sunrise. The audience easily stretched from the stage to Vine Street by 5:45AM. Da Brat got the morning started with a surprise performance of her hit “Funkdafied”. Later, she even jumped in with a fan during karaoke for the So So Def Remix of Dru Hill’s “In My Bed.”

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Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reese also stopped by to preview Saturday’s Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony, bringing Grammy-winning singer Regina Belle along for the visit ahead of her performance at the free event.

Rounding out the morning was special guest, 803 Fresh, who brought “Boots on the Ground” to Fountain Square and gave fans a taste of his Southern charm they’ll see on stage during Cincinnati Music Festival and the One Voyage cruise later this year.

Scroll through the gallery for photos from both days of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show’s live broadcast!