Mysonne Claims Colin Kaepernick Ghosted Him After Settlement

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Years after Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests sparked a global conversation about police brutality and racial injustice, new comments from rapper and community organizer Mysonne are bringing attention back to the internal dynamics of the movement.

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During a recent interview with Memphis Bleek, Mysonne reflected on his role in organizing demonstrations, boycotts, and community efforts supporting Kaepernick after the former NFL quarterback began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.

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Mysonne said he and other activists were heavily involved in the movement, putting time and resources into organizing actions while Kaepernick challenged the NFL. However, he claims communication between Kaepernick and some organizers suddenly stopped.

“I was frontline,” Mysonne said, explaining that activists were working on protests and planning future events. He alleged that organizers eventually noticed Kaepernick was no longer responding to calls, emails, or group messages.

According to Mysonne, the silence lasted for weeks and left supporters confused. He said the situation became even more surprising after Kaepernick and the NFL reached a confidential settlement in February 2019.

Kaepernick had filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, accusing team owners of working together to prevent him from returning to the league following his protests. The dispute was settled privately, and the financial details were never released.

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Mysonne questioned why activists who supported Kaepernick during the early stages of the movement were not informed about the agreement before it happened. He said many people sacrificed time, relationships, and personal opportunities while fighting for the cause.

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He also repeated claims that Kaepernick signed an agreement that limited what he could say about the NFL. However, reports from sources familiar with the settlement have disputed that claim, stating that Kaepernick did not sign a non-disparagement agreement preventing him from speaking publicly about the league or social issues.

Since the settlement, Kaepernick has continued his advocacy work through his Know Your Rights Camp, which focuses on empowering young people through education, community programs, and social justice initiatives.

His efforts have included helping families seek answers after deaths involving law enforcement. Kaepernick has supported independent autopsies in cases involving George Floyd, whose death sparked nationwide protests in 2020, as well as Daunte Wright and Angelo Quinto.

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More recently, Kaepernick’s advocacy efforts included supporting the family of Nolan Wells, an 18-year-old who died during a July 4th boat trip near Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. The family has raised questions surrounding the circumstances of his death, and Kaepernick’s involvement reflects his continued focus on supporting families seeking transparency and accountability.

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Beyond individual cases, Kaepernick’s organization has continued providing resources to grassroots groups working on criminal justice reform, education, and community empowerment.

The discussion around Kaepernick resurfaced after Jay-Z referenced him during a freestyle performance, suggesting the former quarterback accepted a settlement that required him to stay quiet. That interpretation has also been challenged by people familiar with the agreement.

Kaepernick has not publicly responded to Mysonne’s comments. While Mysonne’s experience reflects frustration from some organizers involved in the original movement, Kaepernick’s supporters point to his continued activism as evidence that his commitment to social justice did not end after his NFL lawsuit was resolved.

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