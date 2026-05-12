Tom Brady Takes Aim At Kevin Hart's Affair During Revenge Roast

After being obliterated by the comedian for his roast in 2024, Tom Brady got his revenge on Kevin Hart during Sunday’s The Roast of Kevin Hart.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

During his short set, the retired NFL star dragged the comedian’s 2017 cheating scandal into the mix, making a number of pointed jokes as Hart’s expense.

“All right, this won’t take long, because, as you guys know, I’m a busy man,” Brady began. “But I do have a few words for you before I return to my affairs in Las Vegas. Oh, wait, I’m talking about affairs in Las Vegas. Was that off? Not supposed to talk about affairs in Vegas? I think I broke another rule. F**k it. I talked about it.”

Here, the seven-time Super Bowl champ was referencing Hart publicly admitting that he cheated on his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Hart, during a trip to Las Vegas in 2017. Unsurprisingly, that infidelity went on to be a recurring punchline throughout the night, with multiple celebrity uests taking aim at the scandal.

Regina Hall, for one, joked that she had a message for the comedian straight from Hart’s late mother.

“She said, ‘Don’t go to Vegas. Kevin, don’t go in there and accidentally f**k that girl,’” the actress joked.

Hart’s friend and longtime collaborator Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson added to the pile on with some more jokes directed at the comedian’s marriage. In one segment, Johnson joked that Eniko “deserves an Academy Award for pretending she likes to f**k you.”

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Brady also mentioned Eniko during his set, taking the opportunity to shoot his shot.

“I’m too classy to go after your beautiful wife. Or am I?” the former NFL star said before turning to her and asking, “What’s up?”

While the night was filled with relentless jokes that touched on every topic, there are also a lot of punchlines were left on the cutting room floor. Comedy writer Madison Sinclair–who worked in the writer’s room for the roast–shared some of the unused jokes with Variety, many of which centered on Kevin and Eniko’s relationship.

Check those out after the flip: