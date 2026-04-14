From Hurt To Skrrt-Skrrt! Offset Pops Out Of Wheelchair To Perform 5 Days After Being Shot, Mom Praises Migo’s ‘Miracle’

Days after a shooting put Offset in a hospital wheelchair, the rapper proved he can still walk it like he talks it onstage with a comeback performance. His mother called his rapid recovery a “miracle walking.”

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

When Offset reassured fans he was getting back to the music after his release from the hospital, they had no idea it would be this soon! On Saturday, April 11, Offset wheeled onstage at University of Arkansas’s Rowfest and hopped out of his wheelchair to launch into a high energy performance of hits like “Bad and Boujee.”

He took to Instagram with a carousel of comeback clips and pics and the caption, “REAL LOVE ❤️.”

The crowd went wild, dancing and singing along to several songs as Offset appeared to give the show everything he’s got.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Countless comments praised the performer for refusing to let a bullet stop his bag. While some confused critics questioned why Offset needed the chair if he was able to work the crowd and the massive stage. Ray J faced similar skepticism when he performed with what looked like blood streaming from his eyes following a grim health prognosis.

“Why would he get wheeled out then stand up.that shows he just looking for attention ,also it made him look lamer than he already is,” one reply said.

Another noted that Offset clearly isn’t back to 100% yet: “He ain’t jumping…because he was shot in da a**.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Offset was shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on April 6. He was rushed to the hospital after an alleged altercation reportedly linked to rapper Lil Tjay in the valet area of the casino. While some fans think the rapid rebound proves it was an unserious situation, his mother entered the chat to celebrate the “miracle.”

Check out Offset’s mother weighing in on his comeback performance after the flip!