Offset Takes Wheelchair Onstage To Perform After Shooting
From Hurt To Skrrt-Skrrt! Offset Pops Out Of Wheelchair To Perform 5 Days After Being Shot, Mom Praises Migo’s ‘Miracle’
Days after a shooting put Offset in a hospital wheelchair, the rapper proved he can still walk it like he talks it onstage with a comeback performance. His mother called his rapid recovery a “miracle walking.”
When Offset reassured fans he was getting back to the music after his release from the hospital, they had no idea it would be this soon! On Saturday, April 11, Offset wheeled onstage at University of Arkansas’s Rowfest and hopped out of his wheelchair to launch into a high energy performance of hits like “Bad and Boujee.”
He took to Instagram with a carousel of comeback clips and pics and the caption, “REAL LOVE ❤️.”
The crowd went wild, dancing and singing along to several songs as Offset appeared to give the show everything he’s got.
Countless comments praised the performer for refusing to let a bullet stop his bag. While some confused critics questioned why Offset needed the chair if he was able to work the crowd and the massive stage. Ray J faced similar skepticism when he performed with what looked like blood streaming from his eyes following a grim health prognosis.
“Why would he get wheeled out then stand up.that shows he just looking for attention ,also it made him look lamer than he already is,” one reply said.
Another noted that Offset clearly isn’t back to 100% yet: “He ain’t jumping…because he was shot in da a**.”
As BOSSIP previously reported, Offset was shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on April 6. He was rushed to the hospital after an alleged altercation reportedly linked to rapper Lil Tjay in the valet area of the casino. While some fans think the rapid rebound proves it was an unserious situation, his mother entered the chat to celebrate the “miracle.”
Check out Offset’s mother weighing in on his comeback performance after the flip!
Offset’s Mother Thanks God, Calling The Migos Member A ‘Miracle Walking’
Following Offset’s return to the stage, his mother hopped on Instagram Story with a rare reaction to his shocking show. Latabia Woodward spoke out to thank God that he’s still able to do what he loves.
“I don’t typically address things about my son on social media. I learned a long time ago that facts rarely survive the internet, and I refuse to feed that machine, but today I have to speak.
“Six days ago, my son was shot. Four days later, he was released from the hospital. Last night, he was on a stage doing what he loves to do. He is a miracle walking. That is God’s grace, that is God’s mercy,” she said on Sunday.
Social media users are reacting with quotes from his estranged wife Cardi B, but after the shooting death of Migos member Takeoff in 2022, Offset is incredibly lucky to walk away from the incident.
Mama knows best, so Offset followed suit with an appreciation post of his own. He posed poolside in a series of photos posted Sunday with the caption, “God is Good
Thank you.”
As Offset continues to recover, the investigation into his shooting is just getting started. Fellow rapper-turned-rival Tjay allegedly “directed members of his party to start a fight with another group of males” outside the casino, according to Complex. Police arrested and booked him for misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray. When he was released the next day, Tjay denied pulling the trigger and called Offset a “rat” as he left jail.
It seems like Offset is bouncing back and was recently spotted cruising through a casino on a mobility scooter.
No matter what detractors say, it looks like the messy Migo is back like he never left!
The post From Hurt To Skrrt-Skrrt! Offset Pops Out Of Wheelchair To Perform 5 Days After Being Shot, Mom Praises Migo’s ‘Miracle’ appeared first on Bossip.
From Hurt To Skrrt-Skrrt! Offset Pops Out Of Wheelchair To Perform 5 Days After Being Shot, Mom Praises Migo’s ‘Miracle’ was originally published on bossip.com