'WHITE?!?' Boy Wasted! Unserious & Unsober Justin Timberlake Jokes About Race During DWI Arrest, Pop Locking Lockdown Memes Swarm Social Media

Justin Timberlake is never beating the “fo shiz” allegations after he hilariously hit the UNO reverse on the race card during his DWI arrest.

Source: Handout / Getty

The police stop took place back in June 2024, but despite the Man in the Woods singer’s best efforts to stop it, footage of his run-in with the boys in blue just went public. It’s not nearly as out of character as RHOP star Karen Huger’s infamous DUI footage, but JT’s got jokes. And so does the internet!

According to PEOPLE, the recently released bodycam footage comes from the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) in New York. The comedy starts as soon as the questioning begins on the roadside. The wide-eyed entertainer seemed so lost in the sauce that he said it was “hard to explain” why he was driving a rental car through the Hamptons.

“Umm… a world tour,” he said. “I’m Justin Timberlake.”

Justin Timberlake Attempts Cop Choreo For Field Sobriety Test

When the name drop doesn’t register to the officer, who stated concerns about swerving and blown stop signs, they both sound confused. During the field sobriety test, Justin stumbled through the “really hard” exercises despite boom-kacking since childhood.

Meanwhile, funny fans said they were expecting something more like…

Or a reenactment of this moment from Reno 911!

At the very least, he could’ve given them a little 8-count.

Justin declined a breathalyzer test on the road and a chemical test when he was cuffed back at the station. While the officers explained the violations and walked him through the paperwork, he complained, “You boys treat me like a criminal.”

You should see how innocent people get treated in custody, Justin.

“I’m trying my best to treat you like anybody else, ok,” one officer said. “Can I ask you a question? Is this the normal process?” Justin wondered.

When the officer explained this was the “standard process” for DWI, the singer incredulously smirked and questioned the handcuffs.

The most viral moment is out of focus, but JT’s timing is sharp when he reviews his paperwork and incredulously reads off his race.

“White? I’m just kidding, man,” he laughed, nailing the unintentional Ava Coleman impression.

Now, Justin… we know you beatboxed so Jack Harlow could “Hooyeah!” his way into R&B cosplay, but please relax!

When the “Mirrors” star got scared straight about a night in a jail cell until his arraignment, it wasn’t “haha” funny anymore.

JT didn’t demand special treatment like his conspicuously Karen-ish friend, but every step of the way he sounded surprised that celebrity never tipped the scales.

Check out Justin Timberlake’s arrest aftermath and social media reactions to the viral footage after the flip.