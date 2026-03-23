SummerHouse's Mia Calabrese Talks THAT Race Conversation & Ciara Miller's Possible West Wilson Reconciliation—'She Deserves The World'

A new Summer House housemate is sizzling screens with real friendship, real perspective, and a willingness to go deeper than the usual Hamptons hijinks.

Source: Kareem Black / Bravo

Since joining the Bravo series, Mia Calabrese has quickly stood out not just for her presence in the house but for the authenticity she brings alongside her real-life best friend Ciara Miller.

According to viewers like Reddit threaders who joked that she broke the show’s “fake friendship curse,” what viewers are seeing between her and Ciara is the real deal.

“I love Ciara. Ciara is like a sister to me,” Mia said. “When she’s not traveling, I see her every day. And if she is traveling, we’re on FaceTime getting ready together.”



Source: Bryan Bedder / Bravo

That off-camera closeness has translated onscreen, with fans praising the duo for bringing a genuine bond to a franchise that can get steamier than a summer in the Hamptons.

But beyond the show’s brunches, blowouts, and makeouts, Mia, Ciara, and fellow newbie KJ Dillard have also been at the center of one of the season’s most impactful moments: a candid conversation about what it means to be Black in America.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

The discussion unfolded over a group dinner and touched on the realities of navigating identity in predominantly white spaces, from stereotypes to the added pressure of being “the first” and feeling like you have to move differently just to be perceived fairly.

“When I started speaking, I forgot the cameras were even there,” Mia told BOSSIP. “I was just talking to KJ like a friend.”

She added that what made the moment stand out was the response from their castmates.

“They were really listening and learning,” Mia said. “They didn’t interrupt, they didn’t try to negate our experiences. That made me feel very safe.”

The scene struck a chord with viewers, many of whom flooded her messages afterward.

“People of all races and backgrounds were DMing me like, ‘This was so important,’” Mia shared. “And I’m like, wow… thank you for listening.”

Still, that kind of visibility hasn’t come without its downsides, particularly when it comes to Ciara’s dating life. Ciara admitted in a recent episode that she gets brutally blasted for dating interracially. In particular, she said that viewers have said she “let a white man [West Wilson] play her on national TV.”

“I think it’s disturbing, the things people say to Ciara,” Mia said. “It’s unnecessary. Those people would never say those things to her face.”

Source: Kareem Black/Bravo

She added that the commentary affects her friend deeper than people may realize.

“Ciara is so sweet, so gentle, and it really beats her up when people say things like that to her.”

More on the flip!