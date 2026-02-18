11 Children's Books To Help Teach Your Little One Black History

Source: MesquitaFMS / Getty

Education starts at home for many Black children. In a climate where their history is increasingly obscured, misinterpreted, and diminished, it is more crucial than ever that they be exposed to Black excellence, resilience, and mundanity.

Black History Month presents a unique opportunity to teach the beauty and power of Blackness to the children in your life. But it should not be where their education ends.

Mainstream Doesn’t Always Mean Us

Everyday is an opportunity for representation. Mainstream media often depicts Blackness in stereotypical extremes. But there are everyday moments steeped in Blackness that children need to see to become.

Authors are using trips to the dentists, bus rides, chess games, barbershop debates, and more to introduce the joy in the mundane. The children who will carry on our traditions and further our culture can learn from their words.

Black children deserve to see themselves in every aspect of life. Parents, godparents, uncles, and aunties should be working to make that happen because cultural osmosis is not always inclusive.

See the following children’s books to educate the littles in your life with this month – and all year-round.