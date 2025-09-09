50 Cent Is Turning Paid in Full Into a TV Series With Cam’ron

Source: Logan Riely / Getty

50 Cent is bringing Harlem’s legendary hustler tale back to the screen. On Monday, September 8, the rap icon turned producer confirmed that he now owns the rights to Paid in Full and is turning the 2002 film into a television series. In an Instagram post, he teased fans by writing, “If you like Godfather of Harlem, you’re gonna love this,” before adding that Cam’ron will be executive producing alongside him.

Cam’ron quickly cosigned the announcement with a message of his own, telling fans that the project has been in the works for months. “Thanks 50 Cent for the opportunity,” he wrote, adding, “We’re gonna burn this s**t down!” For the Harlem rapper, who portrayed the character Rico in the original movie, the series feels like a full-circle moment.

But not everyone is clapping. Dame Dash, who co-produced Paid in Full under Roc-A-Fella Films two decades ago, took to Instagram to mock Cam’ron for aligning with 50. “Congratulations, Cam. 50 is now your new boss,” Dash said sarcastically. His jab comes amid ongoing back-and-forth between the two, with Cam recently calling Dash “emotional” and even posting clips mocking the Roc-A-Fella co-founder’s past interviews.

The friction highlights how complicated the legacy of Paid in Full has become. The film, directed by Charles Stone III, dramatized the rise and fall of Harlem figures Azie Faison, Rich Porter, and Alpo Martinez. Wood Harris, Mekhi Phifer, and Cam’ron brought their stories to life in what would become a cult classic. Beyond its success, the movie carried real-world consequences. Cam’ron himself once revealed that lines he delivered in the script led to tension with D.C. hustlers, which some believe contributed to him being shot in Washington in 2005.

Despite past controversies, Paid in Full has endured as a cultural landmark, and 50 Cent’s track record with series like Power and BMF has fans optimistic about its television future. His reconciliation with Cam’ron in recent years makes their partnership all the more significant, given their long history of beef that started in 2007 and resurfaced as recently as 2021. The two even shared a stage in Las Vegas in 2024, signaling peace between them before this latest venture.

For now, fans are waiting to see how 50 and Cam’ron reshape the Harlem saga for a new generation. Whether Dame Dash’s criticisms fade into the background or fuel more drama, one thing is certain: Paid in Full remains as captivating behind the scenes as it does on screen.

