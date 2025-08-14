Listen Live
Cam’Ron & Omar Gooding Back-And-Forth Beef Continues To Escalate

Cam'Ron played a prank on Cuba Gooding, booking him for a fake movie role, and adding to their feud that's been running for a year.

Published on August 14, 2025

Cam’Ron is known for his sarcastic humor and wit and is employing the full brunt of his powers against his foe, actor Cuba Gooding. Adding fuel to the growing blaze, Cam’Ron pulled the rug out from under Cuba Gooding after booking him in Miami for a film that ended up being nothing more than an elaborate prank.

According to a report from TMZ, it appears the beef began when Cam’Ron confused Omar Gooding for his older brother, Cuba Gooding. From there, the two engaged in a back-and-forth that sparked three diss songs from Gooding, who raps under the name Big O, and for what it’s worth, the songs were actually sharp in their aim.

Killa Cam, forever the trickster, managed to get Gooding to fly down to Miami to meet with several movie producers for the fake role, employing people actually in the business to pull off the prank who were close to Cam’Ron. This footage shows Gooding shirtless and doing push-ups, which Cam’Ron gleefully shared. And despite Gooding showing some flair on the musical tip, the footage Cam shared on his Instagram page involving the stunt was less than flattering.

It doesn’t appear that Omar Gooding is all that upset about being exposed and pranked, as Cam’Ron believes. Gooding responded with an Instagram video himself, saying he has a song in the tuck that will expose the Harlem rapper’s dirty laundry and warns him to keep it civil.

Check out some of the clips below.

Photo: Getty

