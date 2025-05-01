Kandi, Tiny & Tamika Drop Big News About Xscape, Celebrates Platinum Win and Talk Family Drama

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

The ladies of Xscape pulled up to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and gave fans an intimate look into their careers, families, and what’s next for the iconic girl group. Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, and Tamika Scott had the room laughing, reminiscing, and even reflecting on what it means to leave a lasting legacy in music and beyond.

Rickey Smiley opened the interview by showing love to the group for helping define an entire era with hits like “Just Kickin’ It,” “Who Can I Run To,” and “Understanding.” But it was the recent recognition of their single “My Little Secret” going platinum and their album The Softest Place on Earth being certified gold that got the conversation rolling.

“It feels really good,” said Kandi. “It lets us know that the people are still showing love to our music after all these years.” She also revealed that “My Little Secret” wasn’t pushed as a major single back in the day, so to see it grow in the streaming era is a full-circle blessing.

Da Brat and Alfredas jumped in with love and admiration, calling the group the “soundtrack to our lives”—and even crowned them the original creators of the “side chick anthem” before TikTok made it trendy.

Surprisingly, the ladies shared that despite the controversial content of “My Little Secret,” they never received backlash at the time. “Everybody was rocking with us,” said Kandi. “Back then, it was different. There wasn’t social media to pick everything apart.”

Outside of the music, Kandi has been killing it on Broadway. She and husband Todd Tucker are behind the record-breaking production of Othello starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal. “I didn’t know it was going to be like this,” Kandi admitted. “It’s great. History.”

Of course, Gary With Da Tea wanted to know if he could get a hookup on tickets. “You got on that Dior jacket, honey,” Kandi laughed, teasing him about trying to avoid the $900 premium ticket price.

Tiny chimed in to talk about her daughter Heiress, who’s been diving into acting and music. While Heiress once resisted the acting bug, after filming The Ms. Pat Show and joining the cast of Garden Society, she came back to thank Tiny for pushing her. “She told me, ‘Mama, thank you for making me do it. I love it now,’” Tiny shared proudly.

When asked about her own daughter Riley’s venture into reality TV, Kandi revealed that Riley will appear on Next Gen NYC, debuting June 3 on Bravo. “I told her she has to always own whatever she says or does,” Kandi said. “Don’t go on there faking. Stand on business every time.”

Tamika Scott also had something special to promote—her new candle line, Scoop & Wicks, just in time for Mother’s Day. “They’re dessert-inspired, 100% soy, and melt down into massage oil,” she explained. She also reminded everyone about her southern seasoning line, Tamika Scott’s Southern Fuse.

“I didn’t even know you had damn seasonings!” Rickey responded in shock.

The ladies also talked about their upcoming shows, starting with a performance in Stockbridge, GA on May 3, followed by a stop in California on May 11. While there’s no new album just yet, Xscape continues to sell out venues across the country.

Kandi also spoke about developing a new girl group named Siren—and the challenges that come with it. “I already see some of the stuff that we dealt with happening with them. It’s inevitable,” she said. “But I’m excited because their new single ‘The Softest’ samples our song Softest Place on Earth.”

As the conversation wrapped, Rickey had to ask about T.I.’s now-viral moment when he jumped offstage during a performance to defend Tiny. “He don’t play about me,” Tiny laughed, explaining that security was moving her and the family too far from the stage, and T.I. had to check it right then and there. “He tried to do it the cool way first,” she added. “But when they kept pushing, he jumped off and started going crazy a little bit.”

Whether it’s platinum records, Broadway wins, new family ventures, or just staying true to each other, Xscape remains one of the most authentic and influential girl groups in the game.

