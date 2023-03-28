Kandi isn’t here for her Xscape groupmate, LaTocha, clowning her singing. In fact, she’s calling her corny for it!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
In a clip posted to Kandi Online, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star says, “You are trying to clown a person’s voice, whose voice, is leading on half the hits that is your claim to fame.”
Check out the clip below:
Kandi continued with, “The same voice that has accomplished more than you.”
Chile, it seems like the drama within Xscape is never-ending, but do you agree with Kandi’s point?
Check out the full episode below and let us know:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
READ MORE NEWS..
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV
Da Brat Hot Spot: Xscape’s Kandi and LaTocha Weigh In On Their Longstanding Fued [WATCH]
Did LaTocha Steal Royalty Money From Her Sister Tamika?
Kandi Calls LaTocha “Corny” For Clowning Her Vocals was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Allegedly Split, Failed Relationships Twitter Reacts
-
ATL Reacts to Cee-Lo Green Falling Off a Horse at Shawty Lo Party
-
‘The Wire’ Actor Lance Reddick Has Died, Age 60
-
Congrats! Tamar Braxton Is Engaged!
-
‘Creed III’ Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM