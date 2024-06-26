Listen Live
Teyana Taylor Finalizes Divorce from Iman Shumpert, Set to Receive 7-Figure Settlement

| 06.26.24
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Kendall Jenner x FWRD Paris Haute Couture Party

Source: WWD / Getty

Teyana Taylor has officially finalized her divorce from Iman Shumpert and will receive a seven-figure payout as part of the settlement.

According to documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand on Monday, June 24, the divorce was finalized in Fulton County, Georgia. The ruling states that Teyana will retain four of their marital properties, valued at over $10 million. She will also keep all her jewelry and a collection of vehicles, including a Maybach, a Mercedes Sprinter, a tour bus, and a Bronco truck. Additionally, she will maintain 100% ownership of her companies, Taylormade and Auntie’s.

Iman Shumpert will retain his Miami condo and two properties in Georgia, along with all his Shumpert Shump investments. He was ordered to make a one-time seven-figure payment to Teyana and pay $8,000 per month in child support. He must also cover the full tuition for both of their daughters’ private schooling.

Teyana Taylor filed for divorce in January 2023, well before the couple announced their separation in September. In her filing, Taylor requested primary custody of their children, joint legal custody, and child support. She accused Shumpert of cruel treatment and extreme narcissistic behavior throughout their marriage, along with emotional and mental abuse. She also claimed he had been unfaithful multiple times, which contradicts her previous statement that infidelity was not a reason for their split.

Her petition detailed other issues, such as Shumpert crashing her Rolls-Royce and fleeing the scene, displaying jealousy when she was in the spotlight, and asking her not to work.

Iman Shumpert denied these claims in his response, stating that Teyana lacked proof of her assertions.

