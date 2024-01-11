Teyana Taylor Accuses Iman Shumpert Of Disregarding The Safety Of Their Daughters

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor has raised concerns about Iman Shumpert’s behavior, alleging that he is sometimes under the influence when caring for their children. According to TMZ, Taylor made these claims in recent legal documents filed as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings. She accuses Shumpert of neglecting the safety of their two daughters, Junie (eight years old) and Rue (three years old), even when they are in their family home. Taylor asserts that he smokes weed around the children and fails to provide proper nourishment.

In the legal documents, Taylor states that Shumpert consistently displays a clear disregard for the safety of their minor children. She points to a specific incident where Shumpert allegedly left their two kids alone in a rideshare vehicle in Chicago to be dropped off at the United Center, while he traveled separately with a private driver to the venue.

The news of the couple’s separation emerged in September, with Taylor disclosing that they had been apart “for a while.” She officially filed for divorce in late November, citing infidelity and mental abuse as grounds for ending their marriage. In court documents, Taylor detailed Shumpert’s alleged cruel treatment, extreme narcissistic behavior, and emotional and mental abuse throughout their marriage.

Shumpert has denied these allegations, claiming he never endangered Taylor and urging the court to dismiss the accusations due to a lack of supporting evidence. He contends that the only valid reason for their split should be an “irretrievable broken bond.”