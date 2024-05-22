Rep. Jasmine Crockett Files Trademark for ‘Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ Following Feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Jasmine Crockett made waves recently by applying to trademark her now-famous phrase “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body.” This move came after a tense moment with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a Congressional committee meeting.

Crockett, a Democrat representing Texas, officially filed the trademark application on May 19 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. She plans to use the phrase on a range of apparel items, including hats, hoodies, socks, pants, t-shirts, and tops. The application was submitted under her branding “Jasmine for US,” which she also uses across her website and social media accounts.

The clash between Crockett and Greene unfolded during a House Oversight Committee meeting on May 16, focusing on a resolution related to Attorney General Merrick Garland. Greene, a Republican from Georgia, raised eyebrows with her query about “employing Judge Merchan’s daughter,” a reference to New York Judge Juan Merchan’s role in Donald Trump’s criminal trial.

In response, Crockett chimed in, questioning Greene’s understanding of the meeting’s purpose. Greene then made a comment about Crockett’s appearance, suggesting that her “fake eyelashes” were affecting her comprehension. This remark triggered immediate pushback, notably from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who labeled it “absolutely unacceptable” and demanded its removal from the record.

Crockett later sought clarification on what constitutes an insult, indirectly referencing Greene’s own appearance. She probed whether discussing someone’s “bleach-blonde, bad-built butch body” would fall under engaging in personal attacks, highlighting the sensitivity of such exchanges in professional settings.

Post-meeting, Crockett took to social media to elaborate on her remarks, pointing out Greene’s focus on her appearance during the committee meeting, which violated established rules. Greene, in turn, defended her actions during an interview with Fox News Digital on May 20, stressing the importance of women embracing their true selves without succumbing to societal pressures.

