Listen Live
Desktop banner image

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
15 items

10 Best Album Sequels By Black Musicians…And 5 That Need To Be Made!

A few of our favorite album sequels in Black music history, plus 5 that we're holding out hope on. The post 10 Best Album Sequels By Black Musicians…And 5 That Need To Be Made! appeared first on Black America Web.

View All
15 items

15 Most Defining Fashion Statements In Black Music History

Some fashion staples will simply always be associated with the musician who initially rocked it. The post 15 Most Defining Fashion Statements In Black Music History appeared first on Black America Web.

10 items

Praise Him? Fans React To Pharrell’s New Gospel Song “JOY (Unspeakable)”

Are you feeling Pharrell's latest turn to gospel music? The post Praise Him? Fans React To Pharrell’s New Gospel Song “JOY (Unspeakable)” appeared first on Black America Web.

19 items

On This Day: June 27th, 2000 Nelly Released Country Grammar!

When Nelly released “Country Grammar” it marked a significant milestone in the world of hip-hop and popular music. Released on June 27, 2000, the album showcased a unique blend of rap and catchy melodies, solidifying Nelly as an important figure in the music industry. “Country Grammar” was Nelly’s debut studio album and became a massive […]

10 items

10 Rap Artists Who Are Inseparable From Their Shades

In honor of national sunglasses day, we put together a list of artists who we feel are inseparable from their shades!

10 items

On This Day: June 26th, 2013 Run The Jewels Released Their Debut Album!

Run the Jewels’ debut album, simply titled Run the Jewels, is a groundbreaking project that brought together the talents of two talented artists, Killer Mike, and El-P. The album was released on June 26, 2013, and marked the beginning of a collaboration that would propel both artists to new heights of commercial success. Run the […]

12 items

On This Day: June 23rd, 1992 Eric B. & Rakim Released Don’t Sweat The Technique!

Don’t Sweat The Technique is the fourth and final studio album by the hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim. It was released on June 23, 1992, and is considered a classic in the genre. The album is known for its innovative production, intricate rhyme schemes, and thought-provoking lyrics, which solidified Eric B. & Rakim’s reputation […]

View All

1999: Lauryn Hill’s “Miseducation” Wins Big | Black Music Month

The singer/rapper cements her place in Hip-Hop as her lone solo album makes history at the 1999 Grammy Awards. The post 1999: Lauryn Hill’s “Miseducation” Wins Big | Black Music Month appeared first on Black America Web.

1990: 2 Live Crew’s Fight For Free Speech | Black Music Month

We take a look back at the obscenity case against the group's "As Nasty As They Wanna Be" album and the impact it made in Hip-Hop. The post 1990: 2 Live Crew’s Fight For Free Speech | Black Music Month appeared first on Black America Web.

Black Music Month: Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter III’ Was Released 15 Years Ago

Fifteen years ago, legendary rapper Lil Wayne dropped his most commercially successive album! Click inside to read about the groundbreaking project.

10 items

Drake Teams Up With J HUS On “Who Told You” + More New AfroBeats Music!

June is Back Music Month and we're celebrating Black artists all over the world! Checkout this week's new Afrobeats releases…

The World’s Biggest Afrobeats Festival ‘Afro Nation’ Is Coming To Detroit & Lagos, Nigeria!

The World's Biggest Afrobeats Festival 'Afro Nation' Is Coming To Detroit and Lagos, Nigeria! Get your tickets here…

View All
Trending Stories
Entertainment

CNN Films Acquires Documentary Feature ‘Luther: Never Too Much’

Style & Fashion

Law Roach Creates Red Carpet Fashion Magic With Naomi Campbell At Cannes Film Festival

News

Eminem Shares Obituary For Slim Shady Persona In Detroit Newspaper

News

Calls Grow For Biden To Pardon Marilyn Mosby Ahead Of Federal Mortgage Fraud Conviction Sentencing

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close