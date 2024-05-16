A few of our favorite album sequels in Black music history, plus 5 that we're holding out hope on. The post 10 Best Album Sequels By Black Musicians…And 5 That Need To Be Made! appeared first on Black America Web.
Some fashion staples will simply always be associated with the musician who initially rocked it.
Are you feeling Pharrell's latest turn to gospel music?
When Nelly released "Country Grammar" it marked a significant milestone in the world of hip-hop and popular music. Released on June 27, 2000, the album showcased a unique blend of rap and catchy melodies, solidifying Nelly as an important figure in the music industry. "Country Grammar" was Nelly's debut studio album and became a massive
In honor of national sunglasses day, we put together a list of artists who we feel are inseparable from their shades!
Run the Jewels' debut album, simply titled Run the Jewels, is a groundbreaking project that brought together the talents of two talented artists, Killer Mike, and El-P. The album was released on June 26, 2013, and marked the beginning of a collaboration that would propel both artists to new heights of commercial success. Run the
Don't Sweat The Technique is the fourth and final studio album by the hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim. It was released on June 23, 1992, and is considered a classic in the genre. The album is known for its innovative production, intricate rhyme schemes, and thought-provoking lyrics, which solidified Eric B. & Rakim's reputation
The singer/rapper cements her place in Hip-Hop as her lone solo album makes history at the 1999 Grammy Awards.
We take a look back at the obscenity case against the group's "As Nasty As They Wanna Be" album and the impact it made in Hip-Hop.
Fifteen years ago, legendary rapper Lil Wayne dropped his most commercially successive album! Click inside to read about the groundbreaking project.
June is Back Music Month and we're celebrating Black artists all over the world! Checkout this week's new Afrobeats releases…
The World's Biggest Afrobeats Festival 'Afro Nation' Is Coming To Detroit and Lagos, Nigeria! Get your tickets here…