Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Contest with Rickey Smiley

Published on June 3, 2024

The Cincinnati Music Fest is back July 25th – 28th and it’s the perfect place for good music and good vibes! And P&G wants to send you on an all-expenses paid trip as a guest of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show! All you have to do is Enter Below!

ENTER TO WIN AND TO SEE THE RULES AND REGULATIONS AT rickeysmileymorningshow.com. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

