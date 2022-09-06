The Weeknd Apologizes To Fans For Canceling LA Show Mid-Performance

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Canadian superstar The Weeknd had to cancel a Los Angeles concert mid-performance on Saturday night.

During the show at SoFi Stadium, the singer broke the sad news to his fans saying, according to CBS News, “I don’t know what just happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice,” he said. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now.”

The cancelation came just after the second song in the show and fans expressed their disappointment, however, The Weeknd promised them refunds and that he would set a new date.

“But I wanted to come out and personally apologize, not tweet it or Instagram or whatever. I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you,” he continued. “I apologize, I’m so sorry, I love you guys so much.”

In a later statement, The Weeknd reiterated that his voice went out, emphasizing that his “heart dropped.” He added, “I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

Fans have been sending love to the singer since the unfortunate cancelation. One viral tweet sent out some healing advice.

Another noted that the cancelation didn’t work out all bad for him, writing, “Took a girl to watch The Weeknd at the SoFi but Abel lost his voice after 2 songs and cancelled the show…Now we’re going back early to her place AND I get a full refund. I love you Abel.”

