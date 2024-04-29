Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

We did not have a new dance track fromon our 2024 bingo card, but here we are…and we are all the way here for it!

The entertainment veteran released her new single “Legs (Keep Dancing)” on Friday. The pop track serves as the first offering from Williams’ upcoming album, her first original project in 15 years. The single was co-written by songwriter/producer Chantry Johnson; songwriter Kjersti Long and songwriter/producer Kipper Jones, who brought us the classic tracks “The Comfort Zone” and “The Right Stuff.”

Check Out The Official Music Video

In a press release, Williams reveals that late Hollywood icon Diahann Carroll’s 2008 memoir, The Legs Are The Last To Go, inspired the track and her reclamation as pop music royalty.

“Diahann played my mother in a movie I produced, ‘The Courage to Love,’ and has always been a huge inspiration for me,” says Williams. “I remember seeing her talking to Oprah about her autobiography. She spoke so beautifully and confidently about her age and power and the fact that beauty fades but your legs give you strength and are the last to go.”

Needless to say, the 61-year-old beauty still got it, and she shows no signs of slowing down. She recently announced the launch of her own label, Mellian Music, and her album will be released later this year.

And as if the music wasn’t enough, she’s also staging a comeback in the theatre world. She’s currently in rehearsals for the West End stage adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, where she will step into the villainous role of cutthroat fashion editor Miranda Priestly.

With all of this going on, it was no surprise that Williams was a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) upon the release of her new single. Looks like social media is all the way here for it (and, honestly, all the way here for her in general)!

Check out some reactions below!

Vanessa Williams Preps First Album in 15 Years With New Single, “Legs (Keep Dancing)” was originally published on foxync.com