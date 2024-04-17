Ashanti Confirms She Is Engaged – And Having A Baby With Nelly!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti and Nelly are having a baby—and engaged. The “Foolish” singer and “Country Grammar” rapper confirmed their pregnancy with a joint video posted to social media on April 17. Ashanti also shared her engagement news with ESSENCE.

She exclusively told the publication, “This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

The couple’s baby announcement confirms months of speculation, fan commentary, and insider-sourced news. We can finally say we are all pending aunties and uncles! (And now we also have a wedding to plan).

Keep scrolling for details on how Ashanti and Nelly shared their baby news.

Ashanti breaks baby news with her mother and a new business venture.

With the caption, “Baby baby baby baby,” Ashanti and Nelly shared the news of their upcoming bundle of joy via a reel on Instagram. In the video capture, Ashanti is behind the scenes of a show, getting ready for a performance.

Her staff, handlers, and family members come and check on her, letting her know she is expected on stage. “Shan, showtime!” a staff member says in the video while peeking behind a curtain.

In response, Ashanti‘s hands are seen opening a pink package. The singer’s mother, Tina Douglas, checks again and asks Ashanti how much time she needs. The 43-year-old emerges, saying, “I’m gonna need about nine months.” Tina’s face lights up with shock, happiness, and surprise. A logo for prooV then flashes at the end.

According to ESSENCE, Ashanti and Nelly are co-owners of prooV, a new diagnostics company that offers medical-grade home tests for those who want to get pregnant faster and helps illuminate fertility issues often experienced by women of color.

Congratulations and well wishes pour in for our favorite spin-the-block couple

Since the news broke, over 125,000 fans have liked the post, and nearly 9,000 have commented. Fans, family members, and celebrities have dropped emojis, hearts, and congratulations.

The couples’ quick outpouring of love and support is not surprising. Since hearing of their rekindled love, we’ve all been invested.

Nelly and Ashanti officially confirmed their rekindling in Fall 2023. In September 2023, Nelly confirmed their relationship on a podcast with Kirk and Rasheeda Frost.

Following that, the two made several public and social media appearances together – including the 2023 VMAs and Nelly’s star-studded birthday party – the public into their intoxicating love.

Pregnancy rumors started shortly after in December 2023, when hints of a baby dropped from the hip-hop couple as well as from others close to them.

Today’s news confirms the new boy or girl – and the Black love that helped create them. We are here for it all!

Congratulations, Ashanti and Nelly, on your baby and engagement. Best wishes for a healthy pregnancy!

Ashanti Confirms She Is Engaged – And Having A Baby With Nelly! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com