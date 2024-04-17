Jason Whitlock Says Angel Reese Needed To ‘Cover Up’ At WNBA Draft, Not White Athletes

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jason Whitlock—the world’s worst sports analyst, but possibly the world’s best Uncle Ruckus and Mr. Potato Head mashup—is a special breed of Black conservative. There are a lot of prominent Black MAGA guys who are cheerleaders for whiteness, but even most of them don’t go as far out of their way to lean into their anti-Blackness and misogynoir while cowering before the white gaze the way Whitlock does.

Just last week, Whitlock was shaking his fists at so-called “racists” who came at Caitlin Clark because she’s white—despite Clark being such an overwhelmingly renowned beloved superstar that she can lose a championship and still get an invite to the White House—while chastising Black female ballers, whom he mocked for “listening to rap music” and described as “masculine” and “all tatted up.”

Well, it turns out that even when Black woman athletes are dressed in elegant gowns, he still finds a reason to insult them.

“WNBA Draft has been a good look for the league,” Whitlock tweeted Monday after the 2024 WNBA Draft. “I say this respectfully, if the WNBA reduces the tattoos and leans into a more female aesthetic, sky is the limit for the league. I wish Angel Reese would cover up a bit. But I much prefer the Reese look to Brittney Griner.”

“Respectfully,” Whitlock had the potion of keeping his big, fat, Caucasian ass-kissing mouth shut about the appearances of women, especially since he can’t compliment them without reserving backhanded insults for the Black women. Why does Reese need to “cover up,” and why is Griner even in this?

Suffice it to say, Whitlock—the living embodiment of: “You’re pretty for a Black girl”—didn’t have an issue with the skin several of the white draftees were showing.

Whitlock didn’t have an issue with Clark’s midriff, but Reese’s beautiful, low-cut dress was a problem. Clearly, the problem Whitlock has isn’t the exposed skin, but the skin’s color. (Just because he’s forced to see his own Black boobs doesn’t mean he should have to kinda, almost, but not really look at anyone else’s, amirite?)

As previously reported, Whitlock made remarks last week praising Clark as one of the “kids out of Iowa that look like normal women, aren’t all tatted up,” and are “free of all the tattoos, free of all the hip-hop, and all the stuff that’s been smothered and baked into sports.” He appears to be on a tear against all things that are even adjacent to aesthetics, music, or culture made popular by young Black people. I mean, I make a lot of Uncle Ruckus jokes in reference to Black conservative talking heads, but when it comes to Whitlock, they’re not really jokes, and far from exaggerations.

Tell me this couldn’t easily be live footage of Jason Whitlock going full TMI about his fear of Black women’s bodies and about Heaven’s tastiest nectar being found in a white woman’s skin.

I’m just sayin’.

