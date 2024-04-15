Kendrick Lamar & The Creators Of ‘South Park’ Working On A Comedy Film

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

While the world awaits Drake’s Kendrick Lamar diss record to drop (and vice verse), K. Dot continues to move forward with his life outside of rap. He and pgLang co-founder Dave Free will team up with South Park creators Trey Park and Matt Stone for a new live-action comedy film set to drop next Summer.

According to Variety, the aforementioned comedy film is set to release July 4, 2025. Details on the project are being kept under wraps for the time being (such as the title, plot and film cast), but the fact that Kendrick Lamar and the team behind South Park are in is enough to get some big buzz going already. With more than a year to continue to build on that buzz, we expect to learn bits and pieces of what we can expect as time goes by. We’re excited to see what Paramount is cooking up for us Hip-Hop junkies.

Variety reports:

The news came as part of Paramount’s CinemaCon presentation, where the studio also debuted footage and trailers from its sequels to “Smile,” “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Gladiator.” Paramount also announced it is rebooting the “Scary Movie” franchise.

From the stage, Paramount CEO Brian Robbins said: “This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read and it’s certain to create some fireworks.” Get the pun?

The live-action comedy was written by Vernon Chatman. The studio didn’t share any details about what the film is about beyond the involvement of its top-shelf talent.

Lamar and PGLang partner Free will produce the project alongside Stone and Parker. The duo launched their company in 2020. Lamar has created such chart-topping hits as “Swimming Pools (Drank),” “Poetic Justice” and “The Blacker the Berry.” He also curated the soundtrack album for “Black Panther.”

By the time next Summer roles around we’ll know what role Kendrick Lamar will play in said film and maybe even know who “won” the battle between him and Drake (if those diss records ever release anyway).

What do y’all think of K. Dot and the South Park team working on a live-action comedy film together? Y’all have high hopes or nah? Let us know in the comments section below.

Kendrick Lamar & The Creators Of ‘South Park’ Working On A Comedy Film was originally published on hiphopwired.com