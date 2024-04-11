Eva Marcille Opens Up About Her Drastic Weight Loss

Eva Marcille recently shared insights into her recent weight loss during an appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show,” attributing it to her divorce from Michael Sterling. She humorously mentioned that the constant chatter about her weight on social media led her to disable comments.

Reflecting on her divorce experience, Marcille likened it to a challenging ordeal like the stomach flu that naturally causes weight loss. She explained, “When you drop a 200-pound person, you’re gonna drop at least 30 pounds.” This shedding of weight was part of her natural journey through life’s ups and downs.

Marcille also mentioned the timing of her divorce, which was finalized shortly before she posted photos from The Beverly Hills Hotel in August 2023, sparking discussions about her appearance. She delved into the emotional impact of her divorce, expressing feelings of depression and the need to rediscover her identity beyond her roles as a wife, mom, and actress.

Navigating through heartbreak while facing scrutiny and hurtful comments about her body added to her challenges. She acknowledged the pain caused by these words but emphasized her commitment to staying positive despite the difficulties.

The split with Sterling, whom she initially thought of as her “forever” partner, was a tough decision, as noted in her divorce filing citing an irretrievably broken union. Marcille prioritizes her children amid this personal journey, focusing on maintaining privacy and respect during this challenging time for their family.