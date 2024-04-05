Is Simon Guobadia’s ex-wife, Falynn Pina, joining RHOA?

Falynn Pina, the former wife of Simon Guobadia (Porsha Williams’ now-estranged husband), is sparking speculation about joining ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ This buzz intensified after a cryptic live session where Falynn hinted at having some juicy details to share, and keen-eyed followers noticed ‘#RHOA’ in her Instagram bio. Although it’s unclear how long the tag has been there, especially since she appeared in the show’s 13th season during her marriage to Simon, Falynn teased, “I’ve got tea coming for y’all.”

In her controversial clip, Falynn joked about not wanting any messiness but hinted at big news to come. She mentioned meeting new “business partners” for dinner and promised updates within 48 hours, adding that this venture is something she previously swore she “would never do.” Fans speculate that she’s hinting at a role on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’

The possibility of Falynn’s return to the show has fans anticipating drama, especially given her history with Porsha Williams. Their feud became public when Porsha got engaged to Simon soon after his divorce from Falynn. While Falynn was introduced as Williams’ friend on the show, Porsha has denied a genuine friendship outside of the reality TV realm.

The recent developments with Porsha and Simon’s divorce and legal battles have kept fans on their toes. Simon even sent a cease-and-desist to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ recently. With Falynn’s potential return and Porsha’s comeback for season 16, viewers are expecting fireworks on the show. Social media is buzzing with excitement and speculation about what’s to come in the upcoming season.

