Listen Live
News

Introducing Elev8: Your Destination To Spiritual & Wellness Harmony

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Embracing inner peace

Source: Delmaine Donson / Getty

Welcome to the Elev8 community!

In preparation for this launch, I’d been pondering what “elevate” means to different people. For me, it resonates with notions of process and mindfulness — core values that underpin our spiritual and wellness hub rooted in mind, body, spirit and culture. As we embody the journey of everyday believers looking to grow, Elev8 exists to encourage personal development that manifests self-awareness, physical wellbeing and a connected community.

From faith-based dialog spanning health/wellness, entertainment, relationships, travel, food, and beyond, consider the offerings an extension of your daily support system — a trusted guide here to help you elevate spiritually and personally.

Related Stories

Every aspect of Elev8 is purposeful, from our dedicated team to our choice of topics, even down to the symbolism in our logo — notably the infinity symbol and our calming green color scheme. Green symbolizes peace, security, prosperity, wealth, growth, and harmony — all values we wholeheartedly embrace.

At Elev8, our calling is in the name: Elevate.

We’re excited for you to join us on this exciting journey of spiritual enrichment, self-discovery, and community-building. Here’s to embracing the power of God and the power within yourself!

-Aliya Faust

Meet the staff HERE.

Introducing Elev8: Your Destination To Spiritual & Wellness Harmony  was originally published on elev8.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Travel

Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout

News

Introducing Elev8: Your Destination To Spiritual & Wellness Harmony

Nickelodeon Halo Awards 2017
Entertainment

Nick Cannon Suggests His “Light-Skinned” Mother Influenced Dating Preferences

Entertainment

Pharrell Williams Sued By Musical Partner Chad Hugo Over Rights To “Neptunes” Name

News

Natania Reuben Says She Will Remove Bullets From Her Face To Prove Diddy Shot Her

News

R. Kelly Questions Sex Trafficking Allegations Against Diddy

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals
Entertainment

Jeezy Seeks to Seal Divorce Documents with Jeannie Mai

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close