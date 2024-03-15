Judge Orders Fani Willis To Step Aside From Trump Case Or Fire Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade

In a significant development in the Georgia election interference case involving former President Donald Trump and others, the judge, Scott McAfee, has decided not to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis outright. However, he ruled that either Willis or prosecutor Nathan Wade must recuse themselves from the case.

Judge McAfee’s 23-page ruling acknowledged that “dismissal of the indictment is not the appropriate remedy” but emphasized the “significant appearance of impropriety” that affects the current structure of the prosecution team. McAfee outlined two options: either Willis steps aside along with her office, or Wade withdraws from the case to avoid compromising its merits.

The judge’s decision stemmed from a conflict described by the defendants, prompting McAfee to assert that this appearance must be addressed through one of the two options presented.

Trump’s lead attorney, Steve Sadow, expressed their intention to explore all legal avenues available to challenge this ruling while acknowledging the court’s decision.

However, McAfee disagreed with the defense’s argument regarding prosecutorial misconduct, noting that there was no evidence supporting claims of deliberate case prolonging for financial gain. Despite this, McAfee found Wade’s testimony unconvincing and highlighted a perception of compromised judgment as long as Wade remains involved in the case.

The defense’s case for disqualification primarily centered on the timing of Wade and Willis’ relationship, aiming to demonstrate a financial conflict if it began before Wade’s appointment as special counsel.