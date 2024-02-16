Fani Willis Takes Stand In Hearing Connected To Donald Trump Election Tampering Case

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney who has brought an election tampering case in Georgia against former President Donald Trump, took the stand Thursday (Feb. 15) in a hearing connected to the case. Fani Willis took questions along with countering attacks on her character as Trump and his co-defendants are scrambling to have Willis dropped from the prosecution and have the matter tossed out of court.

Fani Willis is facing allegations from Trump’s defense attorney Ashley Merchant who claims that Willis used taxpayer money for personal vacations. Also at the center of questioning is Willis’ romantic relationship with special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, which Trump and his fellow co-defendants believe are grounds to have Willis and Wade removed from the case.

Willis and Wade admitted to the relationship, although testimony from those reportedly close to the pair professionally says that the timing of their relationship contradicted their recollections of their time together. When challenged on why they didn’t reveal the nature of their romance, both Willis and Wade stated that their connection was private.

In one especially tense moment of the hearing, Willis reminded the court that this was simply a hearing of facts and that she was not on trial despite the grilling she and Wade were facing. In answering why she didn’t share financial and personal records with the defense, Willis dropped one of the top zingers of the day.

“I object to you getting records. You’ve been intrusive into peoples’ personal lives. You’re confused. You think I’m on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I’m not on trial, no matter how hard you put me on trial,” Willis said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a live update of the hearing that can be found here.

