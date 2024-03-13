Michael B. Jordan Just Got Even Sexier With His New Candid Conversation About Love, Relationships, & Work-Life Balance

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Michael B. Jordan opened up about several personal topics during an interview with the podcast, “On Purpose With Jay Shetty.” Michael is candid about juggling personal and professional life, feelings of loneliness, finding the right love interest, and his love for his family.

Michaels reveals parts of his childhood, jokes about being named the “Sexiest Man Alive,” and talks about his growth mindset. While we didn’t think Michael could make us love him even more, his new viral interview may have increased our admiration.

His answers reflect feelings many of us have as we navigate life. Whether discussing the solitude that can come from professional ambition or the difficulties of bringing a special someone into your already evolving world, Michael’s comments hit home.

Michael B. Jordan gets serious about the loneliness that can come with a busy schedule.

Asked about the “best and worst” part of being him, Michael answered directly. Being an uncle brought joy to his face as the best part of his life, but his mood turned slightly serious when he talked about the worst.

Michael started explaining, “I love multitasking. I love the juggling and the balancing act of the things that I do. I love that. The worst part is the loneliness that comes with that.”

The 37-year-old continued, “There loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating and the weight is isolating. The worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands. Sometimes falling into the spaces of being alone, feeling alone.”

The fact that Michael, as a Black man, is being vulnerable throughout his interview is even more attractive. Conversations like these tend to happen in girl chats, on women’s podcasts, or in single professional dating groups. Michael’s openness is refreshing – and throughout the segment the heartthrob’s facial expressions and swag are kind of cute, too.

No matter what topic Michael B. Jordan speaks on, he will forever be eye candy.

“I go back and forth between wanting a partnership and then not knowing what is the best partner for me. Like bringing them into my world and what I got going on is not easy,” the David Yurman campaign spokesperson shared when asked about “finding love.”

‘We’ll see what’s up’: Michael on having a family and finding a particular person.

He continued discussing the sacrifice and commitment that he finds critical to relationships. He says that juggling everything along with making a relationship work can “give him anxiety and pause.”

Michael, whose last major known public relationship was with Lori Harvey, is still looking to see “what’s up” with a future bae, however.

The “Black Panther” star said, “So I am not looking, but it will take a very special person to understand and grow with me, you know. You want to create memories. And I want to have a family, eventually, so we’ll see what happens. We’ll see what’s up.”

Watch Michael B. Jordan’s “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” interview here.

