‘Bling Bishop’ Lamor Whitehead Found Guilty of Fraud, Including Swindling Parishioner’s Mother

The verdict came after just two weeks of trial in Manhattan Federal Court, where jurors convicted the 46-year-old Whitehead on charges of wire fraud, attempted extortion, lying to the

FBI, and related offenses.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

If sentenced to the maximum, he could face up to 45 years in prison. Whitehead, who described himself as a “mentee” of Mayor Adams and had pleaded not guilty to all charges, was not immediately available for comment.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Greenwood, in her opening remarks last month at Manhattan Federal Court, highlighted how Whitehead, as the bishop of a church in Brooklyn and a purported businessman, exploited the trust of those in his community. She outlined how he repeatedly deceived people about his financial status, business ventures, and supposed connections with influential figures to fund his lavish lifestyle.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Among the schemes mentioned, Whitehead persuaded an elderly single mother, who had worked as a nurse, to entrust him with $90,000 from her life savings under the guise of purchasing a home for her. Instead, he spent the money on personal expenses such as luxury clothing and a BMW payment.

In another instance, Whitehead attempted to extort $5,000 from the owner of an auto body shop in the Bronx, Brandon Belmonte, and later deceived him into believing they could profit from a real estate deal with the promise of political favors from Mayor Adams.

Additionally, Whitehead fabricated bank statements to secure a $250,000 loan, falsely representing that he had millions in a company account.

Whitehead’s high-profile antics began attracting attention after Mayor Adams assumed office in January 2022. Despite not facing charges related to Whitehead’s case, Adams found himself associated with the pastor’s controversies, including a failed attempt to facilitate the surrender of an accused subway killer and a robbery incident during one of Whitehead’s church services.