Chilli Faces Backlash After Correcting Fan Who Called Her Chocolate: ‘Without A Tan, I’m Caramel’

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, known as one-third of the iconic girl group TLC, stirred up controversy recently with comments about her skin tone.

In a video shared on Instagram featuring Chilli and her partner, actor Matthew Lawrence, dancing to Jamaican music, a fan commented on Lawrence’s moves, saying, “Ok Matthew!! He got some chocolate now he got the moves!! I approve!!” Chilli responded simply with “Caramel.”

While some fans praised the couple’s chemistry, others took issue with Chilli’s response, accusing her of wanting to appear lighter-skinned. One commenter wrote, “you wanna be lightskin so bad… sis you’re brown skin like chocolate, its okay…”

However, Chilli defended her statement, emphasizing that she was being truthful about her skin tone. “Chocolate is beautiful also… never said it wasn’t. But without a tan, I’m caramel. what’s the harm in being truthful? Good grief,” she replied.

Chilli’s relationship with Lawrence has been public since they began dating in November 2022, shortly after his divorce from Cheryl Burke. They declared their love for each other in early 2023, with Lawrence expressing admiration for Chilli’s character and hinting at plans to start a family together.

The exchange on Instagram highlights ongoing discussions about skin tone and identity within the Black community, sparking both support and criticism for Chilli’s perspective.