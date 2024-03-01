Terrence Howard Faces $1 Million Tax Bill Although Claiming It Was ‘Immoral’ For ‘US Government To Charge Taxes To Descendants Of Slaves’

Actor Terrence Howard has been ordered by a federal judge in Philadelphia to pay nearly $1 million in back taxes, interest, and penalties after allegedly threatening a Justice Department lawyer and criticizing the government’s taxation policies towards descendants of slaves.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

For over a year, Howard resisted the IRS’s attempts to collect $578,000 in unpaid income taxes from 2010 to 2019. Despite a lawsuit from the Justice Department in 2022 and efforts to bring him to court, Howard’s only response was a voicemail to the lead tax attorney, in which he vehemently denied owing any taxes.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the message, Howard expressed outrage, stating, “Four hundred years of forced labor and never receiving any compensation for it. Now you have the gall to try and prosecute and charge taxes to the descendants of a broken people that you are responsible for causing the breakage.” He also called for reparations and challenged the government to address historical injustices.

Related Article: Terrence Howard Files Lawsuit Over ‘Empire’ Salary Claiming He Was Underpaid

Related Article: Terrance Howard Says ‘Once Empire Is Over, I’m Done Acting’

Following a recent court hearing, District Judge John F. Murphy granted the government’s request for a $903,115 default judgment against Howard. This is not the first time Howard has faced tax-related issues, as he previously had a $1.1 million lien imposed by the IRS in 2010 and owed $144,000 in taxes to California in 2019. Additionally, federal prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into Howard and his wife for tax evasion in the same year.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE