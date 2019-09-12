Terrance Howard Says ‘Once Empire Is Over, I’m Done Acting’

Terrance Howard says tat once Empire is over, he will not be doing anymore acting. During the filming of the series’ sixth season, Extra had the chance to speak with him about his future endeavors.

“Oh, I’m done with acting. I’m done pretending,” he said in the interview.

The reporter followed up by inquiring if he planned on focusing more on philanthropy.

Howard stated, “I’m just focusing on bringing truth to the world.”

Howard also briefly talked about the fact that Jussie Smollett — who plays his son, Jamal Lyon, in the show — would not be back. Howard says he is a bit upset that Smollett wouldn’t be back, but admits that it is nice to be able to work in peace while filming.

SEE ALSO: Chicago Police Release Footage Of Jussie Smollett With A Rope Around His Neck On Night Of Alleged Attack

That peace was disturbed when Smollett was accused of hiring men to beat him up in an attempt to draw attention to the fact that he was being harassed for being a gay man.

The sixth season of Empire is set to premiere on September 24 on Fox. Check out the interview below.

Darryl Darby Posted September 12, 2019

