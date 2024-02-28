Fat Joe Defends Buying Donald Trump’s Sneakers Despite Not Supporting His Presidential Campaign

Rapper Fat Joe recently made headlines when he publicly disclosed his purchase of Donald Trump’s new golden high-top sneakers. During an Instagram Live session on February 26th, the 53-year-old artist defended his decision, emphasizing his ability to appreciate the art without endorsing the individual behind it.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Fat Joe drew parallels to art collectors, arguing that appreciating the art does not necessitate an understanding or endorsement of the artist’s beliefs or actions. He cited historical examples like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol to underscore the practice of separating the art from the artist.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Related Articles: Fat Joe Blesses Bill Clinton With A Pair of Terror Squad Air Force 1’s

Related Articles: Joe Biden’s Campaign Roasts Donald Trump’s Sneaker Con Appearance

Despite his support for controversial figures like Kanye West, Fat Joe was unequivocal in his political stance, affirming that he does not support Donald Trump and has no intentions of voting for him. He reiterated his identity as a sneaker collector who appreciates the craftsmanship and artistic value of the footwear, irrespective of the political affiliations of the creators.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This is not the first time Fat Joe has blended sneakers with politics. In September 2023, he honored former President Bill Clinton by gifting him a pair of exclusive Nike Air Force 1’s, officially naming him an honorary member of Terror Squad. The gesture was accompanied by heartfelt words of appreciation for Clinton’s dedication to serving the people, highlighting Fat Joe’s admiration for the former president’s contributions.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE