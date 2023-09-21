Fat Joe Blesses Bill Clinton With A Pair of Terror Squad Air Force 1’s

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

For the past few weeks Fat Joe has been making the rounds personally gifting his Nike Air Force 1 “Terror Squad” sneakers to his celebrity peers, but yesterday the Hip-Hop legend took it up another notch when he caught up with the 42nd President of the United States to bless him with the exclusive footwear.

While many would expect Joe to link up with the likes of Lil Baby, Ludacris to give them a pair of his exclusive kicks, many were taken-aback when the man actually caught up with Bill Clinton at a recent Clinton Foundation Event and blessed him with the “Panda” Air Force 1 “Terror Squad” sneakers. Saying that Bill Clinton was an “honorary member of the Squad,” Joe handed over the kicks to Clinton much to Bill’s delight.

Only a matter of time before Trump supporters and Far-Right White Nationalists spread conspiracy theories that Bill Clinton took Fat Joe to Jeffery Epstein’s island back in the day or something.

While one would think Bill would simply take the sneakers and stash them with his many gifts from celebrities and world leaders, the man actually put them on and posed in them for a pretty spiffy black-and-white photo shared by Joe on his Instagram page.

Say what you want, that’s pretty damn dope and funny at the same time.

While many thought that the “Terror Squad” Air Force 1’s would brick upon arrival, the sneakers actually sold out quickly when they dropped this past September 16th and have been selling out every time they’ve restocked online. Needless to say, Bill Clinton got himself a pretty exclusive pairs of kicks from the man behind the design himself.

What do y’all think of Fat Joe blessing Bill Clinton with the TS x AF1’s? Let us know in the comment section below.

