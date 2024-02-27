Kanye West Accuses Adidas of Releasing ‘Fake Yeezys,’ Alleges Company Is ‘Suing’ Him for $250M

Kanye West, now known as Ye, is once again in a public spat with Adidas over what he alleges are “fake” Yeezy 350s. The rapper took to Instagram to slam the apparel giant for planning to release the “Steel Grey” 350 V2s without his approval, calling on his followers to boycott the unauthorized footwear.

In a lengthy caption accompanying a screenshot of the shoes, Ye voiced his frustration, stating, “Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys… I never made these color ways… and Adidas is suing me.” He criticized the new colorways, claiming they were “cooorny” and not up to his standards, asserting that the 350 line has lost its appeal.

Adding to the controversy, Ye posted a video on Instagram, alleging that Adidas was not only releasing unauthorized designs but also suing him for $250 million while profiting from the Yeezy brand. However, Adidas has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding Ye’s claims.

The dispute between Ye and Adidas intensified after the company announced its plans to sell off remaining Yeezy inventory, following its split with the rapper in 2022 due to his controversial statements. Adidas stated that it donated proceeds from these sales to organizations combating discrimination and hate.

While there is no evidence of a new lawsuit against Ye or his companies, Adidas previously disclosed filing a private arbitration case against Ye’s Yeezy LLC in December 2022, citing his offensive remarks and conduct. Ye’s mention of a $250 million lawsuit may refer to this case, though details remain undisclosed due to the confidential nature of arbitration proceedings.

Despite recent talks between Ye and Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden, it seems reconciliation is not on the horizon. Adidas resumed selling Yeezy products in 2023 after the fallout with Ye, attempting to freeze $75 million in Yeezy funds, a move later overturned by a judge.