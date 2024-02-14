Listen Live
Kanye West Was Seen With The CEO Of Adidas: “Let’s Make Adidas Great Again”

Published on February 14, 2024

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 19, 2024

Source: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

On Tuesday (Feb. 12), Kanye West took to Instagram to share a notable moment, posting a photo featuring himself alongside Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden.

The image, which captured the two seated together on a couch, was accompanied by a caption that read, “Make adidas great again.” This snapshot sparked speculation among fans, hinting at a potential reconciliation between the influential rapper and the sportswear giant.

Adidas severed ties with Kanye West back in October of 2022 following a series of controversial and anti-Semitic remarks made by the artist. The fallout from this decision resulted in significant financial losses for the company. However, recent developments suggest a thawing of tensions between West and Adidas. Gulden had previously expressed a willingness to consider mending the relationship, indicating that he did not view West’s comments as irredeemable.

The Instagram post comes on the heels of West’s public statements about his past issues with Adidas during an interview with TMZ on the same day. In the interview, West addressed the perception surrounding his departure from the brand, asserting, “People think that I got kicked out of Adidas for the tweet…They were stealing my designs, they still trying to sue me.” He also expressed frustration with the company’s marketing strategies, highlighting his significant role in promoting the brand: “I was the marketing…Look at where y’all at now. Look at where we at right now.” These remarks underscored West’s ongoing grievances with Adidas while hinting at the potential for a resolution in the future.

