Kanye West Was Seen With The CEO Of Adidas: “Let’s Make Adidas Great Again”

On Tuesday (Feb. 12), Kanye West took to Instagram to share a notable moment, posting a photo featuring himself alongside Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden.

The image, which captured the two seated together on a couch, was accompanied by a caption that read, “Make adidas great again.” This snapshot sparked speculation among fans, hinting at a potential reconciliation between the influential rapper and the sportswear giant.

Adidas severed ties with Kanye West back in October of 2022 following a series of controversial and anti-Semitic remarks made by the artist. The fallout from this decision resulted in significant financial losses for the company. However, recent developments suggest a thawing of tensions between West and Adidas. Gulden had previously expressed a willingness to consider mending the relationship, indicating that he did not view West’s comments as irredeemable.

