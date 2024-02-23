Twitter reacts to Chilli Correcting Fan Who Called Her Chocolate

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas faced backlash after correcting a fan who called her “chocolate” on Instagram. The fan commented on a video featuring Chilli and her partner, actor Matthew Lawrence, praising Lawrence’s dance moves. Chilli responded with “Without A Tan, I’m Caramel.”

While some fans praised their chemistry, others accused Chilli of wanting to appear lighter-skinned. One commenter wrote, “you wanna be lightskin so bad… sis you’re brown skin like chocolate, its okay…”

Chilli defended herself, stating, “Chocolate is beautiful also… never said it wasn’t. But without a tan, I’m caramel. what’s the harm in being truthful? Good grief.”

Chilli’s relationship with Lawrence has been public since they began dating in November 2022. They declared their love in early 2023, with Lawrence hinting at plans to start a family together. The exchange sparked discussions about skin tone and identity within the Black community, eliciting both support and criticism.