Kanye West Rocks Black KKK-Style Hooded Mask At His Album Listening Party, Social Media Reacts

Kanye West’s been off the grid lately, prepping his new album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign , but now he’s returned to not only the music scene but to getting under people’s skin.

The Chicago-born rapper was at his joint album’s listening party at Miami’s Wynwood Marketplace when he suddenly emerged rocking a black KKK mask.

The event was livestreamed for all to see among all the other Art Basel happenings in Miami, showing a concert-like setup while many of the album’s featured artists appeared on stage just to catch a vibe or rap their verses.

Aside from Ty Dolla $ign, some of the biggest names on the album include Offset, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Freddie Gibbs, James Blake, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj and others.

However, one of the most surprising verses on the album came not from one of his famous friends but from his daughter, North West. Other family members popped out to support him, including his wife, Bianca Censori, and his two other kids, Saint and Chicago.

Ye’s ability to push the envelope is nothing new, and the black KKK mask is imagery he portrayed 10 years ago in the polarizing “Black Skinhead” video during the Yeezus era.

Despite the backlash, Ye continues to make hateful statements regarding identity. In just the last two years, he’s donned a White Lives Matter shirt while at his YZY fashion show, attempting to downplay the movement that was born out of the tragic 2014 death of Michael Brown, who was killed by a cop.

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam,” Ye wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Now its over. You’re welcome.”

His fall from grace continued with his antisemitic comments in 2022 that were capped off by his admiration for Adolf Hitler. He even references his relationship with the Jewish community on a Vultures song when he raps, “How I’m antisemitic? I just f-cked a Jewish b-tch.”

Kanye West and Ty Dolla’s Vultures is set to drop Friday, Dec. 13.

See below how social media is reacting to Ye’s latest stunt.

