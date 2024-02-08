Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Opening Her Own “Nontraditional” Church

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Wyatt has unveiled her newest venture, announcing plans to establish her own church in Atlanta. The 41-year-old singer shared an exclusive statement, expressing her long-held dream of creating a non-traditional space focused on worship, the word, and inclusivity. Wyatt emphasized her desire for a place free from judgment and drama commonly associated with traditional religious settings.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The singer wanted the space to be a place of “worship and word” and accepting of “all people.” “I’ve had a dream for years to plant a church that was not a traditional one but one that was focused on Worship and Word and acceptance of all people,” she explained. “A place for those that are done with the drama and judgment of religious people. God said now, so I’m saying yes!”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Reportedly partnering with Pastor Larry Weathers, Wyatt’s church will be named SOUND-Atlanta. Despite her foray into ministry, Wyatt clarified that her music career remains unchanged. She affirmed her commitment to R&B, assuring fans that she will continue performing at shows as usual.