The Braxton Family Is Making A Comeback To We TV With A New Series

The Braxtons are making their comeback to We TV after a two-year hiatus following Traci Braxton’s passing. The beloved family, known for their hit series “Braxton Family Values,” will reunite on screen to share their journey of love, success, heartbreak, and family dynamics.

In their new series titled “The Braxtons,” Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and matriarch Ms. Evelyn will navigate life during the pandemic quarantine while coping with the loss of Traci, who passed away at 50 after battling esophageal cancer.

Evelyn expressed gratitude to fans for sharing their lives and emphasized the importance of family, love, and experiencing life’s ups and downs together in a heartfelt statement. She also reminded viewers that they are not perfect but human, relying on faith through it all.

The hour-long episodes will capture the fast-paced lives of the Braxton sisters as they balance relationships, motherhood, careers, and their unbreakable sisterhood.

“Braxton Family Values” enjoyed a successful seven-season run on We TV, spawning spinoff series like “Tamar & Vince.” However, the journey was not without its challenges, as the family occasionally clashed with the network over compensation. Tamar’s departure from We TV shed light on the need for better representation and protection for reality TV personalities.

As for the upcoming series, viewers can expect to see Toni launching her Las Vegas residency, Towanda balancing business and motherhood, Trina managing her businesses while raising her sons, and Tamar.