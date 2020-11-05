Gary’s Tea: Trina & Towanda Braxton Share Teasers From The New Season Of Braxton Family Values [WATCH]

Cousins of the show, Trina and Towanda Braxton join Gary’s Tea to share what we can expect from the newest season of Braxton Family Values. From marriages, bachelorette parties, businesses, and new music, we can expect a lot from the upcoming season.

The sisters also share their opinion on the editing of the show and the transition into quarantine with their children and being a newlywed.

Be sure to watch the new season premiering tonight on WeTV!

