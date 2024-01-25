Lil Wayne Says Drake Gets Hated On Because He’s ‘Light-Skinned’

Lil Wayne’s candid discussion on The Richard Sherman Podcast shed light on his decision to sign Drake to Young Money Entertainment despite any reservations about “hating” on light-skinned men. This choice proved immensely successful for both artists.

During the podcast episode, Lil Wayne joined former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman in an online conversation. They delved into the decision-making process behind signing Drake and Nicki Minaj, a move that Wayne credited to Birdman’s influence.

“Why do they hate on Drake like this? That’s what I don’t understand,” inquired the five-time NFL Pro Bowler during the show, prompting Lil Wayne’s response, “He’s red, he’s light-skinned.”

Lil Wayne further elaborated, stating, “That’s just American history. How I know is because I’m not light-skinned, and I hated on all the light-skinned dudes in school. So yeah, that’s American history.” The exchange concluded with laughter between Weezy and Sherman.

Drake himself has been self-aware about his light-skin identity, addressing it notably in his 2018 single “Nonstop.” In earlier interviews in his career, he expressed sensitivity about the “light-skinned complex,” recounting instances where people questioned his racial identity and labeled him as white.