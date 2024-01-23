Ludacris Collaborates With BET+ To Develop A “Dramedy” Inspired By His Life And Career

Ludacris has joined forces with BET+ to develop a new series based on his life and experiences. Described as a half-hour “dramedy,” the show draws inspiration from Ludacris’ journey in the competitive Atlanta music scene as DJ Chris Lova Lova. The narrative will revolve around the adventures of a vivid ensemble willing to go to great lengths to boost ratings at their Hip Hop radio station.

The series will not only feature Ludacris in an executive producer role but will also have the creative input of key figures like Chaka Zulu, Noah Gardenswartz, Larry Wilmore, Malcolm D. Lee, Dominique Telson, Jeff Dixon, Josh Bratman, and David Blackman. Ludacris will, unsurprisingly, oversee the musical aspects of the upcoming production.

This venture marks Ludacris’ latest involvement in Hollywood. In November 2023, he took a leading role in the Tim Story-directed film “Dashing Through the Snow,” which premiered on Disney+. Earlier that year, Ludacris reprised his role as Tej Parker in the 11th installment of the immensely popular Fast & Furious series.

In 2023, Ludacris was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, he expressed gratitude, emphasizing the interconnectedness of his success with the support of those who believed in and inspired him. Ludacris sees his star not just as a personal achievement but as a testament to the collective effort of those who have been part of his journey.