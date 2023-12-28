Kevin Hart Files Lawsuit Against YouTuber Tasha K and Ex-Assistant Over Extortion

Kevin Hart is taking legal action to address cheating allegations brought forward by his former personal assistant, Miesha Shakes, during an interview with YouTuber Tasha K.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The complaint, officially filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court and recently obtained by PEOPLE, delves into the details of an online interview between Shakes and Latasha Kebe, also known as Tasha K, both identified as defendants in the lawsuit.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to the complaint, Shakes had been employed by Hart’s company from August 2017 to October 2020. The interview in question, published on Tasha K’s Instagram account and YouTube channel “Unwine with Tasha K” on December 22, contains serious allegations from Shakes. She claims that Hart, aged 44, engaged in an extramarital affair at his office. Additionally, Shakes alleges that she informed Hart’s wife, Eniko, about the alleged infidelity and asserted that the comedian was dealing with a gambling problem.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The legal move signals Hart’s commitment to addressing what he deems as defamatory statements and potentially false accusations. As the case unfolds in the Los Angeles Superior Court, it brings attention to the intersection of celebrity, public perception, and the challenges posed by online platforms in disseminating personal information and claims.

Hart’s legal complaint contends that Tasha K demanded money from Hart and threatened to release the controversial interview if payment wasn’t made. The document delves into an alleged exchange in November, where an individual “affiliated with Kebe” reached out to one of Hart’s representatives, disclosing that the interview, deemed damaging to Hart’s reputation, had been recorded. This person reportedly conveyed Kebe’s intention to publish the interview unless Hart paid a ransom, set at $250,000.