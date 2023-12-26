Bishop T.D. Jake Denies Viral Claims of Assault and Attending Alleged Diddy Rumors

The speculation originated when Tuff News host Germaine McKinley claimed he received a message from someone connected to singer Cassie’s circle. McKinley asserted that Cassie submitted a USB device previously owned by her late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter, which purportedly contained footage from sex parties hosted by Diddy, where Jakes was allegedly present.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A representative for Bishop T.D. Jakes has dismissed the claims as “unequivocally false and baseless.” Jordan A. Hora is the executive director of public relations and communications for the T.D. Jakes Group, T.D. Jakes Ministries and The Potter’s House released a statement refuting the allegations.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless.” -Hora.

During his Christmas service streamed on YouTube, Jakes addressed the rumors, stating, “Out of concern, some of you come in to hear what I’m going to say. All of you who expect me to address a lie, you can log off.” He emphasized that he would not use the sacred day and pulpit to address a lie but would focus on preaching the truth.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Facing the camera, he added, “I am not here to convince anybody because I know who I am.”