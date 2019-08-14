10 Powerful Messages We Found On Bishop TD Jakes’ Instagram
Posted August 14, 2019
T.D. Jakes‘ Instagram account is quite inspiring. Here’s a look at 10 powerful messages we found scrolling through his page…
1.
When God embellishes your position, be prepared for those who will exude enmity toward you. They will be your enemies without cause, seeking to destroy you (Psalm 69:4). Watch #TheDoorPrayerWontOpen at YouTube.com/TDJakesOfficial (link in bio).
2.
The enemy does not possess the power to detain you! For the Lord proclaims liberty to the captives, and He opens prisons for individuals who are bound (Isaiah 61:1). Watch #TheDoorPrayerWontOpen at YouTube.com/TDJakesOfficial (link in bio).
3.
Have you found yourself being complacent in your misfortunes? Shake yourself from the dust, rise up, and untether yourself from the chains of contentment (Isaiah 52:2). Watch #TheDoorPrayerWontOpen at YouTube.com/TDJakesOfficial (link in bio).
4.
Your encounters with God create greater possibilities than the mind can imagine. God is in control. All things are possible for one who believes (Matthew 21:21-22). Watch #TheGodOfALittleBit on our website, or the TD Jakes mobile app via the link in the bio! #TPHOnline
5.
If you possess faith akin to a grain of mustard seed, God will purpose that seed into a garden. You may deem it trivial, but God avows it’s everything you need (Luke 17:6). Watch #TheGodOfALittleBit on our website, or the TD Jakes mobile app via the link in the bio! #TPHOnline
6.
God has a way of transforming our entanglements into testimonies. What was meant for evil against you, God meant it for good, to bring about positive results (Genesis 50:20). Watch #IntentionalityTPH on our website, or the TD Jakes mobile app via the link in the bio! #TPHOnline
7.
It’s undemanding to be mediocre, but it takes courage to excel. Don’t settle, instead rise to the occasion. There is no substitute for interminability (1 Chronicles 28:20). Watch #RipeForAMiracle on our website, or the TD Jakes mobile app via the link in the bio! #TPHOnline Reposted from @TPHDallas 🔁
8.
God is getting ready to expose you to unfathomable circumstances, to sit amongst distinguished leadership. Allow Him to open your eyes to the wonders of His intentions (Psalm 119:18). Watch #RipeForAMiracle on our website, or the TD Jakes mobile app via the link in the bio! #TPHOnline
9.
God is not deceived by self-impersonators. He knows all and still cares for us! May the Lord lead our hearts to understand the magnitude of His love (2 Thessalonians 3:5)! Watch #HideAndGoSeek on our website, or the TD Jakes mobile app via the link in the bio! #TPHOnline
10.
God created you in His image. You were designed with greatness and modeled after Him. Don’t allow the ways of this world to define your worth (Genesis 1:27). Watch #IntentionalityTPH on our website, or the TD Jakes mobile app via the link in the bio! #TPHOnline
