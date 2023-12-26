“Married to Medicine” Star Dr. Jackie Apologizes for Controversial Comments on Black Women and Pregnancy

In a new video posted on her Instagram page, Dr. Jackie is addressing the controversy surrounding her resurfaced comments from 2020.

The comments, made during a live interview with one of her cast mates, raised concerns about the higher rate of childbirth deaths among Black women. In the resurfaced remarks, she mentioned that some women “cry wolf the entire pregnancy,” potentially affecting how seriously doctors perceive their concerns.

“Sometimes, as African-American women, we’re a bit more dramatic, and that you go to the doctor, and you complain, and you complain, and you complain, and you’re not taken seriously because you cried wolf the entire pregnancy.” -Dr. Jackie

The controversial interview gained renewed attention online after the recent episode of Bravo’s Married to Medicine, during which Dr. Jackie Walters had a Zoom conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris addressing maternal mortality rates among Black women.

On Saturday, Dr. Jackie took to Instagram to issue an apology, expressing that she is “taking a much-needed pause” to address her comments from 2020.

“First and most importantly, to Black women and mothers, including your friends, families, and the medical community who cares for you: Because my words left you hurt and feeling unsupported, I want you to know I hear you, I see you, I believe you, and I apologize from the bottom of my heart,” she says. “I am brokenhearted over this. The guilt and reality that I have hurt and offended people, especially Black women and some of my own patients, pains me to my core.”