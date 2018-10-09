Dr. Jackie Speaks On Why Knowing Your Family History & Early Detection Is So Important To Breast Cancer Patients [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dr. Jackie from “Married To Medicine,” stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about breast cancer. She has always been very open about her battle with breast cancer and how she survived it twice. This month is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Dr. Jackie wants to talk about ways that can help women and men find out if they have it.

She mentioned that early detection and knowing your family history is very important. If you know that your great-grandmother or anyone in your family battled the disease it can help you when going to see your doctor. Dr. Jackie also wants people to know that doing your own breast examinations as well as going to get mammograms every year at a certain age can help as well. She mentioned that one of her youngest patients that passed from breast cancer was only 18-years-old.

Dr. Jackie also spoke about her amazing organization 50 Shades of Pink. During the month of October, she puts on a gala to help raise money to find a cure as well as some women to get treatment. Dr. Jackie believes in calling women that face breast cancer warriors and wants everyone to understand that early detection is the best protection.

