Actor Christian Keys Reveals He’s Been Sexually Assaulted By A ‘Powerful Man’ In Hollywood

Christian Keyes, renowned for his roles in popular BET TV shows and movies, has taken to social media to reveal his personal experience with sexual harassment. He shared details of the traumatic encounters and expressed his determination to confront such behavior.

Keyes disclosed, “This person was sexually harassing me for years. He claimed he had multiple young Black men on payroll, and they just had to show up when he requested them to be there. Clearly, that’s why he felt it was okay to say these things.” He emphasized that such incidents are not exclusive to women but also affect men.

Several celebrities expressed their support for Keyes in the comments section.

Claudia Jordan expressed her support for Christian Keyes, stating, “You shared a piece of this with me when we first met maybe 15 years ago and said one day you would come forward… and YOU DID, Christian Keyes, I am SO proud of you! Do NOT beat yourself up for waiting. It’s hard! Especially as a MAN. I know it’s scary, and embarrassing and uncharted territory. BUT you did it! I will stand with you on this as your friend cause…”