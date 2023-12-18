Jonathan Majors Has Been Found Guilty In Assault Case Against Ex-GF Grace Jabbari

It appears that no amount of remorse, no amount of suited-and-booted fly court style moments, and unfortunately, not even having a ride-or-die baddie like Meagan Good within arm’s reach along the way was enough for troubled actor Jonathan Majors to avoid a guilty verdict in his assault case against ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

A New York jury found the once-on-the-rise Marvel star guilty today (December 18) on two out of four counts relating to a handful of now-infamous domestic disputes with Jabbari.

According to CNN, Majors has been convicted on one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a non-criminal charge of harassment as a violation. In a silver lining to the situation, the Creed III star was in fact acquitted on the other two charges relating to assault and aggravated harassment. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on February 6, 2024.

More from inside the court today in New York below, via CNN:

“Majors, who was present in court on Monday, held a straight a face while the verdict was being read.

The jury began deliberating on Thursday following closing arguments. They deliberated for about four and a half hours total before reaching a verdict.

The trial, which began on December 4, stems from a March domestic dispute involving Majors and his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors had pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and aggravated harassment.

During closing arguments last week, prosecutors alleged Majors ‘didn’t hesitate to use physical violence’ against Jabbari in the March dispute when he grabbed Jabbari’s right hand, twisted her arm behind her back and then “struck a blow” to her head.”

Although Majors never testified, he’s maintained his innocence via an attorney, who called the accusations “fake” while simultaneously pointing the allegations of abuse back at Jabari herself. Of course, this isn’t Majors’ first accusation of abuse and/or behavior that was spelled out throughout the court proceedings. Not only has he been accused of being, well, a bit of a toxic jerk during his days of coming up in Yale, but other women who he allegedly dated in the past have also come forward with their own stories of abuse.

Could this be the the beginning of the end for Jonathan Majors? Do you think Marvel will be recasting Kang the Conqueror soon? Let us know your thoughts on this hot topic!

